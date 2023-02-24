Fredericton man arrested in connection with drug-trafficking investigation

A Fredericton man has been arrested following a drug-trafficking investigation on the Woodstock First Nation in New Brunswick.

The RCMP says members of the Provincial Crime Reduction Unit (PCRU), which includes officers from the New Brunswick RCMP and Fredericton Police Force, started investigating the trafficking of illegal drugs in the Woodstockarea earlier this month.

Police say members of both the PCRU and the Western Valley Region RCMP detachment arrested a 22-year-old man near the Woodstock First Nation in connection with the investigation around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Following the arrest, police searched the man and seized quantities of what is believed to be cocaine, as well as money.

Police say the man was later released and is scheduled to appear in Woodstock provincial court on April 25 at 9:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.