Fredericton man charged with possessing child pornography

A 64-year-old man from Fredericton is facing child pornography charges after a lengthy RCMP investigation.

According to the N.B. RCMP, members of the ICE unit, the digital forensic services, and the Fredericton Police Force, executed a search warrant at a Fredericton residence on May 3 after initially starting an investigation in February.

Police arrested a 64-year-old man at the scene and he was later released. On Oct. 16, Donald MacPherson was charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

MacPherson is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.