Fredericton police arrest man wanted on multiple warrants following traffic stop

A man has been arrested in Fredericton following a traffic stop at the intersection of Route 105 and Brookside on Wednesday.

According to police, members of the Drugs and Organized Crime Unit arrested Joshua Raines, who was wanted for multiple warrants.

Following the arrest, police say they searched the vehicle Raines was using resulting in the seizure of multiple drugs, weapons, and a loaded prohibited firearm.

Raines is facing several charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless use of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

Raines is scheduled to appear in court on Monday for a bail hearing.

Police say a second man was also arrested and charged with possession of a "schedule 1 substance."

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in May. No other details about this man were provided by police.