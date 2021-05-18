Fredericton police charge man with drug, weapons offences after searching stolen vehicle

A 36-year-old Fredericton man is facing multiple charges including possession of weapons, drugs and a stolen vehicle following a search on Friday.

Fredericton Police say on May 14, officers stopped a vehicle on Woodside Lane in Fredericton.

Upon searching the vehicle, which police say was stolen, officers seized a prohibited sawed-off shotgun, machete, sword, and multiple break and enter tools. Police also seized suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, morphine and methylphenidate, with an estimated street value of $7,200.

Patrick Ian Myers, 36, appeared before a judge by way of telephone remand on May 15 and has been charged with the following offenses:

driving while prohibited (two counts)

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

possession of a stolen motor vehicle, over $5,000

fail to comply with probation order (two counts)

possession of prohibited firearm

possession of break-in instruments

unsafe storage of a firearm

possession of CDSA (schedule I) methamphetamine

possession of CDSA (schedule I) cocaine

possession of CDSA (schedule I) morphine

possession of CDSA (schedule III) methylphenidate

Myers is scheduled to appear in court again on Tuesday morning.