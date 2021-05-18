Fredericton police charge man with drug, weapons offences after searching stolen vehicle
A 36-year-old Fredericton man is facing multiple charges including possession of weapons, drugs and a stolen vehicle following a search on Friday.
Fredericton Police say on May 14, officers stopped a vehicle on Woodside Lane in Fredericton.
Upon searching the vehicle, which police say was stolen, officers seized a prohibited sawed-off shotgun, machete, sword, and multiple break and enter tools. Police also seized suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, morphine and methylphenidate, with an estimated street value of $7,200.
Patrick Ian Myers, 36, appeared before a judge by way of telephone remand on May 15 and has been charged with the following offenses:
- driving while prohibited (two counts)
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- possession of a stolen motor vehicle, over $5,000
- fail to comply with probation order (two counts)
- possession of prohibited firearm
- possession of break-in instruments
- unsafe storage of a firearm
- possession of CDSA (schedule I) methamphetamine
- possession of CDSA (schedule I) cocaine
- possession of CDSA (schedule I) morphine
- possession of CDSA (schedule III) methylphenidate
Myers is scheduled to appear in court again on Tuesday morning.