Fredericton police chief says he won't allow 'gridlock' as city prepares for 'Freedom Convoy'

The City of Fredericton is preparing for a “Freedom Convoy” protest that is scheduled to begin Friday afternoon.

Fredericton Police Force Chief Roger Brown says he supports peaceful protests, but will not be allowing the convoy to “gridlock” New Brunswick’s capital, as it’s been advertised.

“There’s a light at the end of the tunnel … I think it’s totally irresponsible for these individuals to be putting this city in this position … however we will respond,” said Brown during a news conference Thursday.

The ongoing “Freedom Convoy” protests take aim at vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 measures.

If the protest in Fredericton remains peaceful, Brown says there will be no issue. However, the police have built an operational plan, which includes help from the Department of Public Safety.

While Brown won’t reveal details of that plan, he says police will not be allowing large trucks to come into the downtown core of the city.

“Trucks, heavy equipment, anything meant to impede the city … will be turned away at the checkpoints at the exterior of the city,” he said.

A spokesperson for the convoy says they empathize with the concerns of businesses and residents, but their intent is to remain peaceful, while sending a message.

“Many people that are supporting these convoys, they feel like it’s time to end the mandates and move on,” said Nicholas Pereira. “That’s the message, and we feel that the government is overstepping their boundaries with these mandates.”

Pereira says it’s difficult to know how many people will take part in the protest, but they are expecting between 2,000 and 3,000.

He says no one should be blocked from going into the downtown.

“I feel that nothing should be stopped or put in the way from Canadians expressing their political views. I think that’s one of the things that keeps us a free democracy,” he said. “At the same time, we can empathize with needing to be safe, to make sure that citizens of Fredericton are not disturbed as much as they possibly can, so we can empathize with those types of causes, but ultimately nobody should be stopped from demonstrating their political views.”

Downtown Fredericton Inc. president Mike Babineau is concerned about the impact the convoy could have on business. He says he trusts that police will do what they can to ensure customers can make it downtown Friday and Saturday.

“I have a feeling that because of this convoy that people are worried, and they’re just going to avoid the downtown completely this weekend,” he said.

“We really want them to know that the city police are doing everything they can to keep the big trucks out of downtown, that it’s still going to be a safe place to come and have your breakfast.”

Brown isn’t certain how much this will cost the city, which is bringing in a large number of officers for the weekend.

“It’s going to be expensive,” he said. “But what we’ve learned from other cities is to pre-plan … it will cost us what it costs us.”

He’s not encouraging anyone to counter-protest.

CITY MAY USE NOISE BYLAW

Meanwhile, Mayor Kate Rogers says she appreciates the help and support that’s been promised to the city by the province.

“As Canadians we all have the right to use our voice … Peaceful protest is one of the hallmarks of our rights, but we cannot do it in a way that impacts others … It’s absolutely not right to infringe on the rights of other people,” said Rogers.

The city is planning for the protest to last beyond the weekend.

Rogers says they will use a relatively new noise bylaw if necessary.

“I don’t want what happened in Ottawa to happen here … Fredericton, we’re peaceful, we’re kind and we’re a friendly city,” she said.

CHANGE TO EMERGENCY ACT

New Brunswick has made an addition to its Emergency Act in response to the protest convoy.

The updates prohibit:

Stopping or parking a vehicle or placing any item in a way that contributes to blocking the normal flow of traffic on any road or highway.

Participating in, financing, organizing or aiding any interruption of the normal flow of vehicle traffic on any road or highway. This includes delivering fuel, food, drink or other supplies to anyone who is attempting to interrupt the normal flow of vehicle traffic.

Stopping or gathering with others along the side of any numbered highway.

The province says the following items may be seized under the new updates:

any vehicle obstructing a road or highway

supplies being delivered unlawfully, including food, drink, fuel, construction materials, noise-making objects and weapons

Police can fine people between $3,000 and $10,000 per offence, while corporations can face fines ranging from $20,000 to $100,000.

If convicted, a person’s driving privileges can also be suspended for up to 12 months.