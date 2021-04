Fredericton police confirmed they have located the remains of a 23-year-old woman who was reported missing on Thursday.

Police say no foul play is suspected and the next of kin has been notified.

Regretfully, we can now confirm that the remains of the 23-year woman who was reported missing from St. Mary’s First Nation yesterday, were located earlier this afternoon.



Foul play is not suspected and the next of kin has been notified.



(1/2)

— Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) April 1, 2021