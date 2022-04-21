Fredericton Police Force makes its largest drug bust in department's history

The Fredericton Police Force has seized several kilograms of various drugs, a large sum of cash, and multiple restricted firearms in what it's calling the biggest drug bust in the force’s history.

Fredericton police executed four Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrants on an apartment in Fredericton, N.B., as well as two storage units and a vehicle, on Wednesday.

Police say a 40-year-old man and 30-year-old woman, both from Fredericton, were arrested following a traffic stop in the city’s south end in connection with an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking.

The pair face a combined 45 criminal charges and 18 CDSA charges.

At a news conference Thursday, Fredericton Police Insp. Mike Berry said the two are known to police.

“This file has been ongoing for approximately two to four months,” said Berry.

He added investigations like this are like peeling back an onion.

“We’re always working on files and sometimes you never know what you’re going to find,” said Berry.

"This is the largest bust in our history, so it is significant. Does it mean it's going to stay off the streets? No. They'll be popping up today and tomorrow, so it's an ongoing challenge for us."

According to a news release from Fredericton police, items seized include:

five handguns

two rifles

a shotgun

ammunition

a conducted energy weapon (taser)

brass knuckles

roughly $59,000 in cash

suspected crystal methamphetamine estimated at $560,000

cocaine

hydromorphone

oxycodone

Morphine

Psilocybin

Methylphenidate

Lorazepam

According to Berry, the area has a problem with crystal meth.

“A lot of the crystal meth is being imported from Mexico, the U.S., and other places,” said Berry. “We’ve got an issue here, we can’t run and hide from it.”

Berry says the drugs will be sent to a lab for further testing and car fentanyl could be included.

Police say Kaleb Jeffery Kennett and Tasheen Brianna Monika Cloake have both been charged with:

possession of firearms contrary to a prohibition order

proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000

two counts of possession of a weapon obtained by commission of offense (stolen firearm)

possession of a loaded restricted firearm

two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized

unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm

careless use of a firearm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

possession of CDSA (schedule I) for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine

possession of CDSA (schedule I) for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

possession of CDSA (schedule I) for the purpose of trafficking – hydromorphone

possession of CDSA (schedule I) for the purpose of trafficking – oxycodone

possession of CDSA (schedule I) for the purpose of trafficking – morphine

possession of CDSA (schedule III) for the purpose of trafficking – LSD/acid

possession of CDSA (schedule III) for the purpose of trafficking – psilocybin

possession of CDSA (schedule III) for the purpose of trafficking – methylphenidate

possession of CDSA (schedule IV) for the purpose of trafficking – lorazepam

Police say Kennett also faces one charge of failing to comply with a probation order.

The pair were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Monday at 1:30 p.m.