Fredericton Police Force makes its largest drug bust in department's history
The Fredericton Police Force has seized several kilograms of various drugs, a large sum of cash, and multiple restricted firearms in what it's calling the biggest drug bust in the force’s history.
Fredericton police executed four Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrants on an apartment in Fredericton, N.B., as well as two storage units and a vehicle, on Wednesday.
Police say a 40-year-old man and 30-year-old woman, both from Fredericton, were arrested following a traffic stop in the city’s south end in connection with an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking.
The pair face a combined 45 criminal charges and 18 CDSA charges.
At a news conference Thursday, Fredericton Police Insp. Mike Berry said the two are known to police.
“This file has been ongoing for approximately two to four months,” said Berry.
He added investigations like this are like peeling back an onion.
“We’re always working on files and sometimes you never know what you’re going to find,” said Berry.
"This is the largest bust in our history, so it is significant. Does it mean it's going to stay off the streets? No. They'll be popping up today and tomorrow, so it's an ongoing challenge for us."
According to a news release from Fredericton police, items seized include:
- five handguns
- two rifles
- a shotgun
- ammunition
- a conducted energy weapon (taser)
- brass knuckles
- roughly $59,000 in cash
- suspected crystal methamphetamine estimated at $560,000
- cocaine
- hydromorphone
- oxycodone
- Morphine
- Psilocybin
- Methylphenidate
- Lorazepam
According to Berry, the area has a problem with crystal meth.
“A lot of the crystal meth is being imported from Mexico, the U.S., and other places,” said Berry. “We’ve got an issue here, we can’t run and hide from it.”
Berry says the drugs will be sent to a lab for further testing and car fentanyl could be included.
Police say Kaleb Jeffery Kennett and Tasheen Brianna Monika Cloake have both been charged with:
- possession of firearms contrary to a prohibition order
- proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000
- two counts of possession of a weapon obtained by commission of offense (stolen firearm)
- possession of a loaded restricted firearm
- two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized
- unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm
- careless use of a firearm
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- possession of CDSA (schedule I) for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine
- possession of CDSA (schedule I) for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
- possession of CDSA (schedule I) for the purpose of trafficking – hydromorphone
- possession of CDSA (schedule I) for the purpose of trafficking – oxycodone
- possession of CDSA (schedule I) for the purpose of trafficking – morphine
- possession of CDSA (schedule III) for the purpose of trafficking – LSD/acid
- possession of CDSA (schedule III) for the purpose of trafficking – psilocybin
- possession of CDSA (schedule III) for the purpose of trafficking – methylphenidate
- possession of CDSA (schedule IV) for the purpose of trafficking – lorazepam
Police say Kennett also faces one charge of failing to comply with a probation order.
The pair were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Monday at 1:30 p.m.