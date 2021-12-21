Fredericton Police investigate shooting in city’s Northside

A man is in hospital in critical condition following an overnight shooting on Fredericton’s Northside.

Just after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Fredericton Police responded to reports that a man had been shot outside a Northside residence. When officers arrived on scene, police say they located the man and he was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police believe the person, or persons, responsible fled in a vehicle prior to their arrival. Police do not believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Fredericton Police Major Crimes or Crime Stoppers.