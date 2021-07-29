Fredericton police issue warrant for man who allegedly rammed police vehicle with truck

Police in Fredericton, N.B. have issued a warrant for a 33-year-old man wanted on a number of charges after he allegedly rammed his truck into a police cruiser on Saturday.

The Fredericton Police Force says around 1 a.m. on July 24, officers were conducting patrols as part of an ongoing investigation when they identified a man in a pick-up truck as 33-year-old Nigel Grenier.

According to police, Grenier was already wanted by the RCMP for several warrants of arrest, including assault, uttering threats, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

As officers attempted to arrest Grenier, police say he accelerated his truck, rammed an unmarked police vehicle and fled the scene.

Police say they did not pursue Grenier due to high speeds and risk to public safety.

According to police, no injuries were sustained during the incident, but one officer had to jump back into his vehicle to avoid being struck.

On Wednesday, Grenier was charged with the following:

assault on a peace officer with a weapon

flight from peace officer

dangerous operation of a conveyance

mischief endangering life

obstruct police

fail to stop at scene of an accident

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Grenier is asked to contact Det. Riley Hughson of the Fredericton Police Force or Crime Stoppers.