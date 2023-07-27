Fredericton police officers now equipped with body cameras

Sixty officers with the Fredericton Police Force will soon be equipped with body cameras.

Body-worn cameras were first used by the force in 2017 under a pilot program.

This year they've expanded into all platoons with all frontline officers using the equipment.

"It adds to transparency,” said Martin Gaudet, chief of the Fredericton Police Force.

“Accountability for us and the public, better information, better evidence, better transfer of evidence to the crown prosecutor it makes for better files,” Gaudet said.

Fredericton police force says the cameras improve overall safety.

"How effective (it) is in terms of solving crimes, again, remains unresolved at the moment,” said Michael Boudreau, a St. Thomas University criminologist.

“In some cases they've been effective in other cases they've not,” Boudreau said.

“It all comes down to again is the camera actually on when the police are responding to the call, and then of course is the camera on when they're just chatting with people because then of course it's the privacy issues,” he said.

The recently purchased body-cams totalled $129,000 -- $64,000 for the hardware, and $65,000 in licensing fees.

Cameras are turned on while officers are actively on a call.

"When the officer gets dispatched as they're getting dispatched,” Gaudet said.

“So, that way we would hear the conversation between the officers setting up and approaching the call, the conversation with dispatch and on arrival and what's happening with the interaction with the client,” he said.

Whether that investment is worth it remains to be seen, according to Boudreau.

"If it is about transparency, yes,” Boudreau said.

“In terms of keeping tabs on what police are doing but if the goal is to reduce crime through body worn cameras that's probably not going to happen,” he said.

The Fredericton Police Force says they've developed their procedures and policies with the New Brunswick Ombud to ensure strict compliance with all privacy legislation.

