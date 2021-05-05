Fredericton Police say there is no threat to the public after weapons complaint on Pine Street

Fredericton police now say there is no risk to the public, and the situation is resolved after previously asking the public to avoid Pine Street due to an investigation.

At 10:19 a.m. Wednesday, the Fredericton Police service sent out the following Tweet:

We are on the scene of an ongoing investigation on Pine Street, on the Northside. Please avoid the area to allow police to work. We will share more information as it becomes available.

At 10:42, Fredericton Police issued an update via Twitter, saying the situation is now resolved. Police say it was a weapons complaint, and there is no threat to the public.

The situation on Pine Street is resolved



We responded to a reported weapons complaint, which is why there was considerable police dispatched.



There is no threat to the public and the matter remains under investigation.

In the Tweet, Fredericton Police added the case is still under investigation.