Fredericton police search for armed robbery suspect
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Alex MacIsaac
Fredericton police say they are looking for a man suspected of robbing a business in the 600-block of Union Street Thursday night.
Around 10:05 p.m., police responded to the scene after receiving reports that someone with a weapon had robbed the business.
Police say the suspect left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash before police got there.
Police believe the suspect is a younger male who is approximately five-foot-four. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black hoodie, grey pants, black shoes, black toque, gloves, and a black mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force.
