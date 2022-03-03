Fredericton police seek information after finding burned van involved in hit-and-run

Police in Fredericton are seeking information after recovering a burned van they say was involved in a hit-and-run collision last month.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 7, police responded to a collision on Wilsey Road. Police say one of the vehicles involved in the collision had fled the scene before officers arrived.

After receiving a complaint from the public, members of the Oromocto RCMP found a burned van off a snowmobile trail near Route 3 in Smithfield, N.B., on Feb. 16.

Police say they believe the vehicle was intentionally set on fire.

In a news release Thursday, police released an image of the van.

They’re asking anyone with information about the vehicle, or who may be responsible, to contact the Fredericton Police Force at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.