Fredericton police suspect foul play in woman’s disappearance

Fredericton police say a woman’s disappearance last April could have been the result of foul play.

According to a press release from the Fredericton Police Force, Teri-Lynn Wilson, 41, last spoke with her family on April 13.

Police say her disappearance is suspicious and they are asking for more information about her from the public.

Wilson is described as standing five-foot-four and weighing 110lbs with brown hair.

Anyone with information on Wilson is asked to contact Fredericton police at 506-460-2300, or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

