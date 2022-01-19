Fredericton police to shut down homeless tent sites after fire

After a fire occurred Tuesday night at a Fredericton tent site made for those experiencing homelessness, police said they will close sites throughout the city.

Roger Brown, Fredericton police chief, said in a release the fire was caused by a propane heater inside one of the tents. Brown said winds caused the fire to spread and burnt down three tents.

Police did not report any injuries, however, they said five people did lose all of their belongings. Those affected have been housed at local shelters, according to Fredericton police.

Officials said they encourage Fredericton residents not to donate items, such as tents and propane or heating devices, to individuals as a way to protect their safety and to instead reach out to local shelters.

Police said they plan to encourage those experiencing homelessness to access available shelter space while wet and cold weather continues.