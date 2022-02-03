Fredericton police treating disappearance of woman last seen in December as suspicious
Police in Fredericton say they are now treating the disappearance of a 38-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen in over a month as suspicious.
Erin Brooks was last seen at St. Mary's Smoke Shop the evening of Dec. 27, 2021.
Police haven’t been able to locate Brooks and say they now believe she is likely the victim of foul play.
Brooks was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark brown jacket and black boots. She is between five-foot-two and five-foot-three inches tall, approximately 115 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair with bangs.
Police say they believe there are people with information on her whereabouts and are following up on all tips from the public.
Anyone with information on Brooks' whereabouts is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
