Fredericton's anti-mandate protest stretches into third day

The anti-mandate protest taking place in Fredericton reached its third day on Sunday and though numbers grew smaller, the crowd remained loud.

Saturday's attendance saw around 700 people taking part in the rally while Sunday's numbers dipped to less than 100 participants.

Some protesters interrupted interviews at the site, unhappy with media coverage of the event.

"Where's the truth? Why is not debatable? This has nothing to do with medical," said one protester.

In a news release issued Sunday morning, Fredericton Police say they had issued a few tickets overnight Saturday.

Police say one person had been arrested Saturday for breach of the peace, and a by-law ticket was issued for fireworks.

In addition, efforts to keep large vehicles away from the event continued.

"Overnight, there were some large trucks that were not permitted to enter the city without a valid manifest. We continue to take steps to limit the impact on our roads, residents and businesses," reads the release.

Officials also cracked down on drone operations around the site, with Transport Canada declaring the area a no-fly zone.

As for businesses within the downtown area, they are concerned for what was expected to have been a busy Valentines weekend.

"It's just one more hit, just one more punch. I needed this weekend to be like a good one and hopefully, tomorrow will be good, but it hurts. I'm not the only one, everyone here is the same," says Patti Hollenburg, a downtown business owner.

"We did definitely feel during the day a little less foot traffic of actual customers. There was lots of people from the protest walking around definitely at the east end of town they were negatively impacted by just the thought of going through that," says Mike Babineau, business owner and president of Downtown Fredericton Inc.

Despite this weekend's lack of booming business, owners say they are generally happy with how the police and the city have handled the events.

"I think we definitely dodged a bullet with the organizing of the city police that managed to keep a lot of the bigger trucks out of town. We're definitely thankful for that and that everybody worked together to kind of minimize that and I think most of the protesters were quite respectful," says Babineau.

It remains uncertain how long the protest will last or whether the event will disperse on its own, or with the aid of local police.