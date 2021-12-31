Fredericton shooting now a homicide investigation after 41-year-old man dies as a result of injuries
CTV News Atlantic Current Affairs Producer
Bill Dicks
The Fredericton Police says a 41-year-old man has died from injuries sustained in a shooting December 21 in the city’s Northside.
Police say the victim, Corey Markey, succumbed to his injuries Wednesday night.
Just after 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 21, police responded to reports of a man being shot outside a home on Paul Street.
No arrests have been made.
Police believe the person, or persons, responsible left in a vehicle prior to their arrival.
They do not believe the shooting was random.
Officers canvassed the surrounding areas for information.
Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity on Paul Street in the overnight hours of Dec. 20 to 21 is asked to contact Fredericton Police at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
