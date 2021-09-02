Free 2-hour parking available in Calgary's Chinatown until winter 2022

Two-hour parking will be free at a city-run lot for visitors to Chinatown thanks to a partnership between the city, Calgary Parking Authority (CPA), and Chinatown Business Improvement Area (CBIA).

Parking will be available in CPA Lot 888, located in the 100 block of Riverfront Avenue S.E. and vehicles can be registered for one free session per day.

"With all the improvements in the area, it’s important for us to work with the community and CBIA to find new and innovative parking solutions that support the continued vibrancy of Chinatown and its businesses," says Sheryl McMullen, program manager for the city’s Downtown Strategy, which is funding the parking subsidy.

This partnership was made possible through Tomorrow’s Chinatown, a collaboration to create the first Cultural Plan and a new Local Area Plan for Chinatown.

"We’re committed to optimizing and improving the parking services we offer to Chinatown residents and visitors," says CPA acting general manager Moe Houssaini.

"And we’re excited to continue to support local businesses through this collaborative parking promotion at one of our prime downtown surface lots."

The goal is to bring more vehicle and foot traffic to the area.

"The provision of two-hour free parking is a continuing effort by the BIA to make Chinatown a 'must visit’ destination and a great visitor experience that is available, accessible and affordable for everyone to enjoy noon hour dim sum, evening family dinners, and weekend cultural experiences," said CBIA executive director Terry Wong.

Data collected during the initiative will be used to help inform future funding decisions for the Downtown Strategy, and policy decisions in the new Chinatown Local Area Plan.

The free parking will be available until winter 2022.