With health officials urging British Columbians to stay close to home over the Family Day long weekend, hundreds of free activities are being offered in communities.

The province says it's given more than $280,000 to support community centres, parks, cultural centres and museums to offer the events. Families will be able to swim or skate for free, visit museums and participate in outdoor activities all weekend.

"This year, more than ever, B.C. Family Day serves as a reminder of the importance of family and of safely spending time with those you love,” said Melanie Mark, minister of tourism, arts, culture and sport, in a news release.

"As we all continue to do our part to bend the curve against COVID-19, our government is proud to support safe, free and affordable activities for families to enjoy in every corner of our province. As a gentle reminder this Family Day long weekend, stay local and spread love, not COVID-19."

British Columbians are encouraged to check the organization's website for a reservation policy and details on COVID-19 safety protocols. Some events are being offered virtually.

For example, the Royal BC Museum is offering online webinars and several Vancouver community centres are hosting scavenger hunts.

Details on free events being offered in each community are available online.

"This weekend is the weekend to stay home – to show your family and friends you care by not giving COVID-19 the opportunity to spread," Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement earlier this week.

"By choosing small and safe for you and everyone around you, we can slow the virus and keep our positive momentum going."