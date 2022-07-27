iHeartRadio

Free admission day returns to Waterloo region museums

An undated photo of the Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum. (CTV)

Several museums in Waterloo region will be free to the public on July 30 as the annual free admission day returns.

The Region said: “this is a great opportunity to explore our living history village, museums and historic sites at no cost, including our resiliency and UN/COVERINGS exhibits.”

The free admission includes Doon Heritage Village, Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum, McDougall Cottage and Schneider Haus.

Last week McDougall Cottage opened a new exhibit promoting the stories of five individuals who share stories of strength and survival for those who find themselves struggling.

