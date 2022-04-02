Free admission to Chimczuk Museum Saturday in honour of Riverside’s 100th anniversary
The Chimczuk Museum has a new exhibition celebrating the Town of Riverside’s 100th anniversary and is offering free admission on Saturday in honour of the occasion.
The Town of Riverside was incorporated on May 3 1921, making it the youngest of the border cities, the City of Windsor says.
The town originally included 2,600 acres of land and 1,155 residents.
The exhibition will look into and celebrate the history of Riverside from early French settlement to the rum running and speakeasies of the 20s to its eventual annexation by Windsor in 1966, the city says.
In addition to the exhibition, Museum Windsor is hosting a walking tour on Saturday April 23.
The tour will highlight some of the early French families in the area, architecture, the town’s relationship with the Detroit River as well as some prohibition era stories.
Tickets are $5.50 each and registration is required.
The purchase a ticket call 519-253-1812 or visit Museum Windsor at 401 Riverside Drive West.
-
‘Justice delayed is justice denied’: Seven years later, family and friends still await inquest into death of Beau BakerSeven years since he was shot and killed by a Waterloo regional police officer, family and friends of Beau Baker continue to wait for an inquest into his death.
-
'Rebuilding, revitalizing and energizing': Osborne Village working to reclaim former gloryOnce one of Winnipeg's busiest neighbourhoods, Osborne Village was hit hard by the pandemic, but the local business improvement zone says it's back to its old ways.
-
Canadian Women's Olympic Hockey team members arrive in Regina to inspire next generation of playersMembers of the Canadian Women’s Olympic team made a stop in Regina to show off some shiny hardware and inspire the next generation of Canadian hockey players.
-
Local mosque holds march for peace through CambridgeMembers of Bai'tul Kareem Mosque and many others throughout the community marched through Cambridge Saturday afternoon calling for peace.
-
26 people temporarily stuck on Galaxyland ride until crews make repairs: EFRSA ride at Galaxyland in West Edmonton Mall suffered a temporary malfunction stranding 26 people Saturday afternoon.
-
Restaurateurs eager for another extended patio seasonOttawa restaurants with city-issued permits are once again allowed to open their patios on sidewalks and parking spots and close at 2 a.m., part of the city’s continued recovery efforts. This time around, there’s no capacity limits for outdoor dining.
-
Assault in Kitchener leads to serious injuries, arrest of 19-year-old: WRPSWaterloo regional police have arrested at 19-year-old after a reported assault that resulted in serious injuries.
-
Simcoe County wildlife centre hosts weekend fundraisersA volunteer-based animal rehabilitation centre will be holding fundraisers this weekend for the first time in years.
-
Man killed in Surrey home that neighbours say has been causing disturbancesResidents in the Whalley neighbourhood said the shooting is just the latest incident in the home on 97 Avenue at 126 Street.