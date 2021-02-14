It was the London Fire Department to the rescue after a beloved pet flew the coop Sunday.

"Lulu" the parrot escaped from her owner Malgorzata Rodzinka's home in the Marconi Boulevard area around 11 a.m. Sunday after a door was opened. A frantic Rodzinka and her family chased after Lulu.

The bird initially flew into a wooded area near their home but when they tried to catch him (yes, Lulu is a boy), he bolted.

Rodzinka's daughter Angelika Moyer even made a Facebook post pleading with Londoners to contact them if they had seen Lulu.

Eventually, the parrot chose to take a break from the great escape near the top of a tree on Railton Avenue, that's when the London Fire Department was called.

London Fire Department rescues "Lulu" the parrot on Feb. 14. 2021. (Angelika Moyer)

It took the professionals less than 30 minutes to snag Lulu, using a ladder truck with a bucket. Lulu was finally a bird in the hand and not in the bush.

"She (Rodzinka) started tearing up and brought him home right away. She was very thankful to the fire department as well as everyone who came out to look for him from seeing the Facebook post," says Moyer.

"She didn’t think that she would get him back but she’s extremely thankful to everyone who came out to help. He’s her baby," Moyer adds.

UPDATE: with the help of the London fire department lulu has been secured and is now home! We are so extremely thankful...