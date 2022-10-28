Free BC Ferries travel offered for all first responders attending slain RCMP constable's funeral

First responders travelling by ferry to a slain RCMP constable's funeral next week will be able to take their trip for free, BC Ferries announced Friday.

The funeral for Const. Shaelyn Yang, who was killed in the line of duty on Oct. 18, is scheduled for Nov. 2 at the Olympic Oval in Richmond.

"We want to show our support and appreciation for all officers and first responders in B.C. who work incredibly hard to keep our communities safe," said Corrine Storey, BC Ferries’ vice president and chief operating officer, in a news release.

"We work closely with all police services in B.C. through our terminals and vessels. This is a small gesture to show we are thankful for their service."

Free return travel to and from the funeral is available for first responders on any route on Nov. 1, 2 and 3. Officers and first responders will need to show their ID or uniform to a ticketing agent.

Mounties said the funeral will not be open to the public, with seating reserved for family, invited guests, designated officials and uniformed members participating in the funeral march, but it will be broadcast live. CTV News will be airing the service on TV and online.

Yang joined the RCMP in 2019 and was working as a member of the Burnaby detachment's mental health and homeless outreach team when she was fatally stabbed last week.

Officials have said she was called to a park, along with a city bylaw officer, and the pair were engaged with someone living in a tent when an altercation erupted. Yang succumbed to her injuries after being rushed to the hospital.

In a statement Thursday, Yang's family said the 31-year-old moved to Canada from Taiwan at a young age, and was raised in the Vancouver area. Her family said she was "fond of the land where she grew up," and "very involved in her community."

"Shaelyn was gentle yet brave, compassionate yet courageous," the family's statement said. "Shaelyn loved her career with the RCMP. In hindsight, she was preparing for this role her entire life."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel and Lisa Steacy