Free bike valet opening at Hillside mall
A free bike valet service is opening at Hillside Shopping Centre in Victoria under a new pilot program.
The coat-check style service is similar to the one that was recently reopened by the City of Victoria.
All manner of active transportation, including bikes, scooters and strollers, can be dropped off at the bike valet at Hillside mall.
The bike valet launches on April 6 and will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
The mall says hours of operation will likely be extended once warmer weather arrives.
"Whether you’re stopping by for a coffee, meeting a friend, or shopping we’re happy to accommodate you and your wheels," reads the Hillside Shopping Centre website.
The pilot project is expected to run from April through September.
Victoria's free bike valet service launched on March 17 and will run until Dec. 23.
The city says it will also extend its operating hours during the summer months, and will offer later service on Friday and Saturday nights.
