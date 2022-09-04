Free burgers handed out in Uptown Waterloo

Those who were in Uptown Waterloo Sunday afternoon were in for a tasty and free treat.

Harvey's was handing out free hamburgers as part of their Ontario-wide tour in their company RV.

"They were tasty, they were good," one person told CTV News. "We didn't expect it, but when we got off the ION we thought it was a taco truck, so when we got burgers we were surprised."

The goal of the RV is to celebrate getting through a tough last couple of years by bringing everyone together with some tasty food.

"We travelled an hour and a half just to get some free Harvey's burgers," another person told CTV News. "If you're in the area, it's free, you have to get some burgers."

The RV will be handing out free burgers Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at Exhibition Park in Guelph.