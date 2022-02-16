Free bus fare, communication tools planned to help Huron Church Road businesses

The City of Windsor has new supports planned to help small businesses and residents along Huron Church Road who have been impacted by the ongoing traffic interruptions in the area.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said the city is doing everything it can to support those impacted “at this challenging time,” during an update Wednesday on the current security situation in the area.

After clearing the week-long blockade on Huron Church St. set up by demonstrators protesting COVID-19 mandates, police put up barricades along the east-west roads to prevent pop-up protests.

Retail stores and restaurants in the area said the barricades have had a negative impact on business with some having customers completely unable to access their business.

“Now customers are going by my store cause they can't come in and they’re driving all the way down that way to try to turn right to come in behind my store,” Fred Bouzide, owner of Fred’s Farm Fresh told CTV News on Monday

Mayor Drew Dilkens said the city plans to work with local businesses as well as the Windsor-Essex Chamber of Commerce to come up with some solutions.

“Our city administration will work with individual businesses and the Windsor-Essex Chamber of Commerce to create dedicated communications products, including maps and online tools to help inform customers about alternative routes to access these businesses,” he said.

As well, Dilkens said all passengers travelling to and from Sandwich Town on board Transit Windsor, the Central 3 busses, will ride free of charge until the security situation improves.

Dilkens said the city will also work with businesses in the area to document the financial impact the situation has had.

“Third, city administration will work with all impacted businesses to document the economic losses associated with this national security situation and include these costs as part of the request for financial assistance from upper levels of government, once this situation is cleared, and all costs are known, he said.

Dilkens told CTV News Tuesday the barricades may be in place for a number of weeks, possibly until the situation in Ottawa is resolved.

Windsor police have opened up Industrial Drive and Northwood Street for eastbound, westbound and for access to travel southbound on Huron Church Road.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Industrial Drive and Northwood Street are open for eastbound, westbound and for access to travel southbound on Huron Church Road. No left turn from Industrial or right turn from Northwood onto Huron Church Road is permitted at this time. pic.twitter.com/vWGXq2pFHp

- With files from CTV Windsor's Bob Bellacicco and Melanie Borrelli