Free carwashes, food offered by businesses to take sting out of inflation

As inflation pressures continue to hit Albertans, a car wash company and a fast food restaurant are providing some relief with free access to their services and food this weekend.

Mint Smartwash is gifting free carwashes Saturday and Sunday at their two Edmonton locations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Argyll Road and in the Meadows neighbourhood.

According to Mint, their car washes use reclamation tanks that recycle and filter wastewater for the initial wash and rinse at their smart stations.

The company says that contaminated water and sediment are taken to treatment facilities where it is cleaned and purified of pollutants before being released back into the environment.

"Mint is a technologically advanced, express tunnel car wash that employs state-of-the-art computer systems, innovative wash equipment and sophisticated water reclamation systems to ensure the shiniest vehicles in an environmentally responsible way," the company said in a statement.

For more information, visit Mint's website.

FREE BURGERS

Harvey's is giving away hundreds of burgers to Edmontonians that can find their street team in the city.

From Friday to July 31, the fast food chain's street crew will be handing out burgers and coupons to share with family and friends.

"The last few summers have been hard on everyone and Harvey's burgers are synonymous with Canadian summer eats," said David Colebrook, Harvey's Canada president.

"Our goal is to celebrate by bringing everyone together again - and what better way than over delicious Harvey's burgers," he added in a statement.