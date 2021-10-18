Free coffee, a virtual summit and an award show: Calgary celebrates Small Business Week 2021

The Calgary Chamber of Commerce will go ahead with its 10th annual Small Business Week this year, but says it will look different than in years past.

“Just as every business has had to pivot the past 20 months, we at the Calgary Chamber did too,” president and CEO Deborah Yedlin said in a news release.

Small Business Week, the chamber's flagship event, is a chance for the organization to celebrate, support and inspire small businesses.

This year, it runs from Oct. 19 to 22, and the programs and events offered have been altered to ensure the health and safety of participants amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlights of the 2021 event include drive-through appreciation stations throughout the city where attendees can grab a free coffee, a virtual small business summit and the Calgary Small Business Awards Gala.

The gala serves as a chance to recognize the best small businesses in Calgary. Scheduled speakers include Jobs, Economy and Innovation Minister Doug Schweitzer and Calgary’s mayor-elect.

"Small businesses are the heart of our economy," Yedlin said. "They make up over 95 per cent of all businesses in Calgary and span every sector and industry."

"Small businesses give our city its texture. They make our communities more lively and bring diversity and choice to our citizens and play an important role in training and skills development.

"Small Business Week is our way of shining the spotlight on the value these businesses bring to our city."