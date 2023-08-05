iHeartRadio

Free concert held at Reaume Park


Windsor Symphony Orchestra performed a free concert at Reaume Park on August 5, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

The Windsor Symphony Orchestra is continuing their free summer concert series in the city.

Musicians performed in Reaume Park Saturday afternoon in front of a large crowd, following their performance Friday evening in the Sculpture Park along the Detroit River.

The free concert series continues later this month in Amherstburg and Leamington.

For more information about the summer concert series and the upcoming full season of performances of the WSO at the Capitol Theatre, visit their website.

