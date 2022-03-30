Free COVID-19 rapid tests available, here's where to get one in Windsor-Essex

Free COVID-19 rapid test kits will again be available to Windsor-Essex residents at select grocery stores and pharmacies.

The province plans to continue to offer the free antigen tests to the general public until at least July 31.

"As an important tool that helps the province manage and live with COVID-19, the government will continue to provide free rapid antigen tests to the general public through existing channels like grocery stores and pharmacies, as well as to workplaces, schools, hospitals, long-term care and retirement homes and other congregate settings. The province will also continue to provide free rapid antigen tests for asymptomatic screening in highest risk sectors,” Minister of Health spokesperson Alexandra Hilkene said in an email.

More than 83 grocery and pharmacy locations in Windsor-Essex and 13 in Chatham will provide tests while supplies last, with a limit of one box of five tests per household.

The rapid test kits will be available at pharmacies and grocery stores in Windsor, Essex, Belle River, Stoney Point, Kingsville, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Leamington, LaSalle and Chatham-Kent.

The province says being going to pick-up a kit, ensure tests are available and how they are given out, whether that be through appointment, at check-out, etc.

For a list of where the tests will be available, click here.