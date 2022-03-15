Free COVID-19 rapid tests now available for everyone 40 and up

The B.C. government has expanded the eligibility for free COVID-19 rapid tests to everyone age 40 and older.

Starting Tuesday, people in their 40s can claim one kit containing five tests every 28 days at participating pharmacies, free of charge.

Individuals should only pick up a kit if they are asymptomatic, the Ministry of Health said, and only use the tests if they begin to experience symptoms.

"Guidelines for testing continue to indicate tests should be used for symptomatic individuals," the ministry said in a news release.

Claiming a kit requires presenting a personal health number. People can also pick them up on someone else's behalf, but must provide the recipient's name, health number and date of birth.

The province began offering rapid test kits to residents age 70 and older on Feb. 25, and has been gradually expanding eligibility since.

The B.C. Pharmacy Association has compiled a list of participating pharmacies where eligible people can pick up the free kits.

As of Tuesday, the province had shipped seven million of the tests to pharmacy distributors, and 1.86 million have been dispensed at more than 1,300 pharmacies.

B.C. is scheduled to receive another four million tests from the federal government over the next three weeks.

The B.C. Pharmacy Association's interactive map of participating pharmacies is embedded below.