Free COVID-19 tests available at various stores in Sudbury

The Ontario government has sent out millions of COVID-19 tests to pharmacies, grocery stores and big box stores free of charge, including multiple locations in Sudbury.

Pharmaright Pharmacy in Sudbury received close to 400 rapid antigen COVID-19 testing kits to hand out. Officials said there is a limit per household.

“Each household is entitled to one box. People may not be symptomatic or feeling unwell, any family within the province is entitled to come and to the pharmacy and pick up a box free of charge,” said Adam Chappell, owner/manager of Pharmaright Pharmacy.

“They’ll also receive an information pamphlet from the ministry that talks about when to use a rapid test and what the results mean.”

Chappell said the pharmacy has been receiving an influx of calls since Wednesday when the tests were made available.

“We get a lot of phone calls asking if we still have tests remaining and to confirm if we are one of the participating pharmacies and then we also get a lot of people simply walking in the store asking for tests,” said Chappell.

Some residents told CTV News that having these testing kits gives them the reassurance they need before seeing family or friends.

“I came out to get a rapid test today because I’m a hairdresser and I want to make sure that I’m super safe for my clients,” said one individual who received a testing kit.

“We’ll be travelling internationally and we want to make sure we take every precaution possible," said another. "We want to get there safely, enjoy our time safely and obviously get home."

Millions of rapid testing kits will be supplied to select grocery stores and pharmacies in the next eight weeks.

Here is a list of locations in Sudbury:

• Bradley Pharmacy - 430 Notre Dame Ave., Sudbury

• Costco Pharmacy - 1465 Kingsway, Sudbury

• Chris’ Your Independent Grocer Sudbury - 82 Lorne St., Sudbury

• Elgin Street Pharmacy - 25 Elgin St., Sudbury

• Food Basics - 1800 Lasalle Blvd., Sudbury

• Food Basics - 1875 Regent St., Sudbury

• Food Basics - 400 Notre Dame St., Sudbury

• Metro - 900 Lasalle Blvd., Sudbury

• Pharma Plus - 555 Barrydowne Rd., Sudbury

• Pharmaright Pharmacy - 1865 Paris St., Sudbury

• Real Canadian Superstore, 1485 Lasalle Blvd., Sudbury

• Rexall - 848 Lasalle Blvd., Sudbury

• Rexall - 1975 Bancroft Dr., Sudbury

• Rexall - 2009 Long Lake Rd., Sudbury

• Rexall - 117B Cedar St., Sudbury

• Shoppers Drug Mart - 1349 Lasalle Blvd., Sudbury

• Shoppers Drug Mart - 86 Elm St., Sudbury

• Shoppers Drug Mart - 2015 Long Lake Rd., Sudbury

• Walmart - 1349 Lasalle Blvd., Sudbury

• Walmart - 2416 Long Lake Rd., Sudbury