Free electric vehicle charging could be offered at 2 Saskatoon civic centres

Electric vehicle (EV) drivers in Saskatoon may be getting a jump start.

City of Saskatoon administration is recommending a two-year pilot program to provide free chargers at Lawson Civic Centre and Lakewood Civic Centre.

"Fully subsidized EV charging is expected to result in higher use, especially for those that might experience barriers such as multi-unit residents and rural commuters," says a report to be considered at the city's environment, utilities and corporate services committee meeting on Monday.

"Research indicates that fully subsidized EV charging is expected to increase use and contribute to EV adoption through improved visibility of EV charging stations and showcase the City as an environmental leader."

According to the report, 1,094,354 tonnes of carbon dioxide were emitted from on-road vehicle transportation in Saskatoon, an increase of 6.2 per cent between 2014 and 2019 and the second-highest source of emissions after stationary energy.

If nothing is done to encourage an increase in EV adoption or reduce single passenger vehicle travel, emissions from transportation will increase an estimated 47 per cent by 2050, the report says.

The proposed policy aligns with most other municipalities' pilot projects for EV charging infrastructure, though it also has a "minimal" negative impact on people who cannot afford an EV by subsidizing the project through their taxes.

The net cost is estimated at between $17,200 and $22,800, though it could be higher if the stations are used more than three hours on 30 days per month, the report says.

It would be reviewed at the end of its term to determine if it should be continued and with what fees, if any.

Last month, Saskatoon Transit said it plans to buy two electric buses instead of four diesel ones, citing massively lower operational costs.