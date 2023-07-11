Free entry to Calgary Stampede for Community Day

Hundreds of thousands of people have already taken in the fun at the Calgary Stampede this year and not even the expected rainy weather will keep the crowds from the grounds on Tuesday.

Day 5 of the Calgary Stampede is Community Day, sponsored by TC Energy.

That means everyone entering the park between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. will get in for free.

But if you can't make it to the grounds, there are plenty of other Stampede-themed events going on in the city, including a number of free pancake breakfasts.

Some of those include two hosted by the Calgary Stampede Caravan committee: one at Market Mall and the other at Coventry Hills Centre. Both begin at 9 a.m.

The Alberta NDP is hosting its annual Stampede breakfast, which runs at the Meadowlark Community Association near Chinook Mall between 8 a.m. and noon.

As for Tuesday's musical lineup inside Stampede Park, Death from Above will play on the Coke Stage starting at 8 p.m., followed by local favourites Tegan and Sara.

In the Big Four Roadhouse, local singer Kate Stevens and the Comets will take the stage ahead of American rapper Lil Yachty, who's scheduled to perform at 10:30 p.m.

Day 1 of the Calgary Stampede broke the all-time one-day attendance record.

As of Monday, more than 600,000 people had gone through the turnstiles.

(With files from Austin Lee)