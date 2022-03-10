iHeartRadio

Free, family-friendly Aggie Days returns to Stampede Park

Aggie Days are scheduled to return to Stampede Park following cancellations in 2020 and 2021. (file)

Calgarians and visitors to the city will have an opportunity to experience a glimpse of farm life when the ever popular Aggie Days returns in April after a two-year absence.

The free event will take place within the Nutrien Western Event Centre and the Agriculture Barn of Stampede Park on April 9 and 10.

This year's edition is scheduled to include stock dog demonstrations, extreme cowboy racing, live farm animals and numerous hands-on exhibits explaining agriculture and the farm-to-table process.

Aggie Days was cancelled in both 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For additional details regarding the event, visit Calgary Stampede – Aggie Days.

