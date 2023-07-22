Free Family Summer Festival in Sudbury Saturday

It is all about community and togetherness in Sudbury Saturday.

Crowds are turning out to Victory Park on Frood Road for the Free Family Summer Festival hosted by Sudbury Better Beginning Better Futures – the event runs until 4 p.m.

The event features a free breakfast and lunch accompanied by other treats along with performances by Moonlight Buskers, Claudio Perralta and Mason Animikwan – in addition to Latin and folk dancing.

While organized by Better Beginnings, Better Futures, the event was funded by different organizations in the community.

Organizers told CTV News the hope for the inaugural event is to give families a fun summer experience without having to worry about costs.

Family activities included face painting, rock painting, bubbles, a fish pond game and more.

“Since Covid, this is our biggest event, so we thought it was important for us to get out there in a big way,” said local Better Beginnings, Better Futures executive director Carole Dodge.

“Bring our community members and families and all our kids to enjoy a fun-filled day.”

The festival featured many booths and guest including the Sudbury Five, the SPCA, Sudbury & Area Victim Services, Little Kickers and the Biggest Little Theatre Company.

“Being out in the sunshine with lots of things to do and to play and have free activities means a lot to the kids but also to parents when you want to be able to do stuff when people are facing affordability issues,” said Sudbury MPP Jamie West, who was also on hand.

“Just getting together and having fun in Sudbury is always a good time."

Organizers said they hope to make this an annual event.