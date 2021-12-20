iHeartRadio

Free fire show coming through Waterloo Region

A free show of heated acrobatics is making its way through Waterloo Region for all ages to enjoy.

A crowd gathered at Mill Race Park in Cambridge Sunday evening to watch 16 performers from Tri City Flow.

The group describes the entertainment as a festive and fiery gift for the region.

The holiday show is coming to Waterloo Park Monday and Victoria Park on Tuesday.

Each night will see four shows performed.

