Free food shed in Cochrane opens for anyone in need.

A new food shed at St. Andrew’s United Church in Cochrane is open 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

“It’s a take-what-you-need, leave-what-you-can community food exchange project,” says April Baird, Helping Hands Society of Cochrane and Area.

The free food is in a shed located in the church parking lot that features food shelves, pantry space as well as a fridge and freezer.

There is a twist to the traditional food bank donations.

“We have a fridge and a small deep freeze,” said Baird. “We are able to take fruit and vegetables, dairy products, (and) we’re also taking freezer meals.”

Baird asked that nothing has been open or used prior to donating.

The project is supported from the Helping Hands Society of Cochrane, a volunteer organization and registered charity in Alberta.

St Andrew’s United Churchill is located at 128 First Street East, Cochrane.

Food is collected from food drives and donations.