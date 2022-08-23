Free heavy equipment trades programs offered in Kemptville

With school around the corner, it's not only about the kids. New programs are being offered in September for adults looking to continue or try a new career in the trades.

And they are completely free.

An open house was held at the Kemptville Campus on Tuesday to showcase two new Motive Power Trades programs being offered by the Upper Canada District School Board's (UCDSB) TR Leger School of Adult, Alternative and Continuing Education.

"We've been working relatively hard over the last year to offer some programming related to apprenticeship training for Truck and Coach, Agricultural Equipment Technician and Heavy Equipment Technician," said UCDSB Superintendent of Schools Susan Rutters.

"They are to give adults a free opportunity for training in those industries," she added.

One program is a pre-apprenticeship, aimed for adults considering a new career path.

"It's for people who are looking for work, who are currently employed, but underemployed," Rutters said. "Who want to get into a sector where they can develop their skills as a tradesperson and therefore their earning potential increases as well."

"It's for anybody that is looking for a new direction in their live in terms of employability," she added.

The other program is a 12-week hybrid course for those who are already registered apprentices, and looking to complete their level one certification.

Like 20-year-old Liam Irvine.

"I've been in the trade for a year and a half now and every single day it's a new thing," he told CTV News. "I'm learning something, I'm asking questions constantly and I'm just kind of expanding my horizon every day."

Irvine currently works at Whalen Truck Repair in Carp where he does a little bit of everything, but mainly suspension work.

His boss brought the program to his attention, pushing him to get certified, since most of the course can be done online with only one or two days a week in class.

"I can work my full hours, and I don't have to go on employment insurance and take a 60 per cent cut," Irvine said.

"They are issued a laptop for the use of the program and they complete all their theory content online on their own time," said instructor Anthony MacKay.

"On Thursdays they come in, we review the theory and on Friday's we do all the labs. The employers, they give the days out, but it's a great opportunity for them too because they are not losing a body on the floor for a whole week," MacKay added.

The pre-apprenticeship program also provides a 12-week paid job placement at the end of the course, with four weeks in each of the three trades.

Before, students from this region interested in this kind of training would have to attend school in western Ontario.

"What happens is, is they go out there and we are only seeing about 20 per cent of them come back from the training," MacKay said. "This is the only kind of program to bring Agricultural Equipment and Heavy Equipment back into eastern Ontario so this is the training for the area."

Both programs are fully funded by the government, which means no tuition fees or other costs come with enrolment.

"(It's) very helpful," Irvine added. "I have bills and it wouldn't really be easy to go and take EI and have to pay for school and pay for parking. That everything here is just free and accommodating, I've never heard of that before going to secondary school like that."

The building used for the program at the Kemptville Campus was in existence when the University of Guelph was partnering with Kemptville College.

"Some of the equipment here is original to that program," Rutters added. "Our partnership with Kemptville Campus has allowed us to come in, revive the existing resources and in addition we have incredible industry support. A lot of the newer equipment, engines that sort of thing, resources here, have been donated by industry partners locally."

"There is a crying need for these facilities, for this training here in eastern Ontario, where it's readily available to our citizens," she added.

Irvine says he is registering for the free hybrid program, and offered advice to others who are also thinking about working in the heavy equipment trades.

"It's very fulfilling," he said. "At the end of the day to finish a job and watch it roll out or drive out of the shop. It's a good feeling."

Rutters, meanwhile, is hoping every seat in the program is full come Sept. 6. There is room for 20 students, with both programs around half full right now.

"It's an opportunity in eastern Ontario like no other, and we want to ensure the success of these programs so that we can continue to offer apprenticeship training in agriculture and heavy equipment here in eastern Ontario for years to come," she added.

More information on the courses offered and how to register can be found on the TR Leger website.