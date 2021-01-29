A Guelph group is helping families in need during the pandemic with a free community table.

It was set up by Shelldale Family Gateway in Guelph.

"This table is a life-size, it's a big deal," said Remla Mohammed, a mother of three.

The table launched about a week ago and has already helped about 140 community members.

"It's a way of staying connected to our families and letting them know that we're here," said Lorie Delane, community and youth coordinator with Shelldale Family Gateway.

She said the items are either donated or purchased by the group.

"It's been a really tough year for the community, not being active and not seeing your friends," she said. "If English isn't your first language, you feel so isolated."

The group is also offering cooking and crafting video tutorials on their social media to help families connect virtually while staying physically distanced.

The table operates Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those wanting to donate can drop off items during those times.