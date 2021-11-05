iHeartRadio

Free menstrual products coming to on-reserve schools: Indigenous Services minister

image.jpg
Free menstrual products will be available in on-reserve schools 'very soon,' the federal Indigenous Services minister said on Friday. Her announcement came amid criticism that First Nations schools were excluded from an Ontario government partnership with Shoppers Drug Mart to provide menstrual products to school boards. British Columbia, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia have similar programs.
