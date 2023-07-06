Free nation-wide initiative looks to get youth into golf

With summer vacation in full swing and kids in search of outdoor activities, some local golf courses are doing their part in getting more young people on the links through a country-wide initiative.

More than a dozen courses in the Waterloo region area are participating in the initiative which offers free rounds of golf for youths.

“I just like the relaxing pace. I probably started actually golfing like a year and a half ago,” Ethan Sawyer, 12, said.

The National Golf Course Owners Association of Canada (NGCOA) is growing the game through its ‘Take a Kid to the Course’ program.

“This is the biggest junior golf program in the country for youth. We dedicate a lot of time and effort on this. Over 300,000 kids have been introduced to the game this way,” said Jim Thompson, director of member services, NGCOA Canada.

The program opens doors for kids trying the game for the very first time while changing the narrative for a sport looking to break its elitist roots.

Now in its 20th year, golfers aged 16 and under play for free through the end of the week.

Merry-Hill Golf Club in Breslau will be one of the courses taking part – where junior golf is put at the forefront.

“We’ve been focusing on junior programs for the past eight to ten years. It’s really about teaching life skills and golf does that so well,” said Carly Peister, the director of golf at Merry-Hill.

This is expected to solve a common issue for many golfers -- the price.

“If it’s free, why not bring them out. We also offer free golf clubs for kids when they come out,” said Peister.

Kids can return to the course for free throughout the week as long as they’re accompanied by an adult.

“Golf is also a pretty expensive sport to get into. That’s why we’re taking advantage of this week,” said golf dad Ben Macdonald.

Locally, the full list of participating NGCOA Golf Courses is as follows:

Elmira Golf Club

Conestoga Country Club

Grey Silo Golf Course

Merry-Hill Golf Club

Beaverdale Golf Club

Brookfield Golf Club

Cambridge Golf Club

RiverEdge Golf Club

Savannah Golf Links

Dundee Country Club

Rebel Creek Golf Club

Foxwood Country Club

Puslinch Lake Golf Course

Victoria Park Valley Golf Club

Ariss Valley Golf & Country Club

A full list of courses participating can be found by clicking here.