Free outdoor projection show in Halifax paying tribute to Mi'kmaq elders

Halifax residents can see a free outdoor projection show that pays tribute to Mi'kmaq elders and traditional beadwork during Mi'kmaq History Month.

The event is part of the Downtown Halifax Business Commission’s Delightful Downtown series, which displays colourful light shows and installations around the city.

This month’s event kicked off on Friday, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, at the former Halifax Memorial Library building at Grafton Park.

“We paid homage to some of the Mi'kmaq elders, such as Rita Joe, Elsie Basque, Nora Bernard and Doug Knockwood,” said the commission’s placemaking manager Jonathan Goldson, during an interview with CTV Morning Live Atlantic. “In addition to our Mi'kmaq History Month show, we’ll also have our fall debuting on the 15th of October, as well as a few others.”

The latest show features a soundtrack by Mi'kmaw musician Raymond Sewell.

“I played the ji'kmaqn. I played the drum. I played dew claw rattle – different things, different instruments that I feel would of lent to this show well,” he says. “Just thinking about honouring the elders and beadwork and the history month – it was just fantastic to work on as a composer.”

Sewell says it was “really special” to see his family’s reaction to the show on Friday night.

“To lend myself to this project and to see family members at the opening coming to see the elders in the videos and see the community come out – wow, that was powerful.”

Goldson says the light show provides an opportunity for all Nova Scotians to learn and reflect on the local Indigenous community.

“Especially in this colder period as we drift into the fall and the winter, it provides dazzling displays that can be enjoyed by folks of all walks of life.”

More than a dozen other Delightful Downtown shows are planned over the coming months featuring both seasonal and cultural themes.

“We’re also trying to expand on our list of shows to include commemorative days, such as a day to pay tribute to the Halifax Explosion as well as Remembrance Day,” says Goldson.

The series will wrap up in March.