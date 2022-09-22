Free parenting course being offered at Better Beginnings Better Futures Sudbury

Better Beginnings Better Futures in Sudbury is promoting a program for parents and caregivers.

The Positive Discipline In Everyday Parenting course is offered free of charge thanks to more than $600,000 in funding through the Ontario Trillium Foundation.

Jessica Maisonneuve, the non-profit group's parent resource coordinator, said the course teaches an approach that aims to help parents understand their children’s development while respecting their rights.

Maisonneuve said it's not about quick-fix solutions, but rather emphasizes the uniqueness of how each child thinks and feels. The course covers infants to 18 years old.

“(It) helps parents to recognize their emotional regulation skills so they can teach those emotional regulation skills to their children in order to reduce conflict in the home," she said.

"So of course we promote a non-violent approach to parenting and teaching our children rather than punishing our children.”

The program is divided into eight in-person, one and a half hour sessions that can also be delivered virtually. Maisonneuve said a new course begins every eight weeks.

“So any time parents are interested, they can just contact us at Better Beginnings Better Futures and we can set them up for the next stream or cycle we’re offering,” she said.

It's anticipated that the funding will allow the program to continue into 2024.

