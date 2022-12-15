iHeartRadio

Free parking in Saskatoon after pay stations go offline


image.jpg

Saskatoon pay parking stations and the ParkedIn App were not working on Thursday morning, according to the City.

An alert was issued at 8:55 a.m. indicating the system was down. It was restored around 1:13 p.m.

The City told CTV News it had notified its parking terminal vendor and had been waiting on a repair of the technical issues.

People were advised to follow the service alerts page for updates.

As a result, the City said payment will not be required and there would be no parking tickets issued during the outage.  

12