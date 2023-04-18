Free parking in Timmins on Tuesday, app not working

The City of Timmins is offering free parking Tuesday because the parking app the city uses is not working.

“Head's up, our HotSpot Parking app is experiencing issues and the system is down,” officials said on social media. “HotSpot is aware and working on the issue.”

“Parking will be complimentary today in our municipal lots and designated parking meters. Parking offences like blocking driveways, parking on the sidewalk, or not adhering to accessible parking rules will still be enforced.”

The HotSpot is a popular app cities use that allows users to buy parking time using their phones and entering the number of the meter where they are parked.