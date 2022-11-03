Free parking outside Wyandotte businesses part of clean up initiatives

The Wyandotte Town Centre BIA hopes initiatives like a neighbourhood watch and private security patrols might make business owners and patrons alike feel safer in the area.

Larry Horwitz, chairperson of the BIA, says the organization’s members have the same concerns around crime as has been flagged in the downtown core.

He says he’s optimistic the newly elected councillors representing the urban centre can help him achieve his goal of making the area “pop again.”

“There's so much to offer,” Horwitz said. “I mean, it's boring to be out in the suburbs, I think anyways, I get excited by being in an urban area.

“I get excited by being surrounded by, you know, 50 plus restaurants and shops and really cool places to go,” he added.

Horwitz said things like vandalism, burglary and public drug use have dissuaded people from seeing it that way.

Working with other BIAs, he said, could be a way to figure out a feasible way to get security patrols in place and working with members on Wyandotte East to form a neighbourhood watch and look out for each other.

Julia Mohamed who works at Full Circle Vintage agreed those are great ideas.

She told CTV News it’s not uncommon for her to have to call the police at work because of what happens on the street and spills into the shop at times.

“It’s sad,” she added, “we try to address this with as much sensitivity as we can because we understand these issues are complex, but we are definitely caught in the crossfire with some of these issues.”

On more than one occasion, Mohamed said people have overdosed outside the shop.

Though she said the shop’s unique selection of vintage clothing has helped keep customers coming, saying this past summer was their busiest in the decade they’ve been in business.

She’s optimistic the upcoming holiday season can be even better, despite the issues.

Free Parking

Another BIAs initiative, and one Mohamed is very excited about, is free parking one day a week.

Horwitz saidthe organization has made arrangements with the city to pay for the parking metres in the area during the day on Saturdays for the next few weeks.

A feat that will cost them between eight and $10,000, he projected.

It’s a pilot project for now, with plans to regroup in the new year and discuss if and when it should be brought back.

Mohamed said it will help generate business from people passing by who feel inspired to pop in quickly.

“They don’t have to worry about the app or putting a quarter in,” she said. “They can just swoop over and check us out, possibly stay and do some shopping or possibly go on about their way.”

The first Saturday of free metered parking is Nov. 5.