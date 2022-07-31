Free parkruns taking place at Gillies Lake every Saturday

Every Saturday, people around the world have been getting together for five-kilometre parkruns as a way to get people active.

There are several parkruns in the north, including Timmins, where people take laps around Gillies Lake on Saturdays.

The parkruns might look like a race, but organizers say it's really an exercise in community building. Organizers aim to turn what is typically a solo activity into a weekly free social event.

"In Timmins, we have a lot of runners but they kind of all do their own thing and I really wanted something to bring them together," says Jeremie Lamothe, a Gilles Lake Parkrun organizer.

Lamothe says his own passion for running and promoting physical activity drove him to facilitate what's now over 50 runs since 2019.

Runners tackle a five-kilometre route at their own pace. Participants can even walk, if that's their speed.

"I'm out running all the time and I love this lake, so I see them often. I just thought I'd participate and support Timmins and the running community. I love it," says Karen Woodrow, a first time runner at Saturday’s event.

The events also have a ‘tail’ runner who always finishes last, so no one feels left behind.

Lamothe says it's just about moving around and enjoying some company.

"It is really nice to bunch up together every Saturday, a routine, you get to see your friends," Lamothe addes.

"It's a rock, you know. It's always kind of there, when you need it to be there. So, today, I need a relatively shorter run. Maybe with some people, run with someone, talk. Great start to a saturday morning and it's a good start to the weekend," says Mitch Bergeron, a regular runner.

This Saturday about 11 came out to the parkrun - but organizers say there's no limit.

This event is just a local parkrun; there are 43 others across Canada and even more around the globe.

"You can attend any parkrun in the world, that's the cool thing. It's always free. If you're travelling across the world, you know, it's every Saturday morning at either eight or nine o'clock (local)," says Christian Smith, a Timmins parkrun volunteer.

North Bay and the Sault have their own parkruns as well.

Runners can register for a barcode at the parkrun website that runners bring with them whenever they can attend.

If you are just looking for some exercise or you are looking to be a competitive runner organizers say everyone is welcome.