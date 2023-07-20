Free period products available in N.B. libraries: province
Libraries across New Brunswick will provide free period products to patrons, the government announced Wednesday.
Arlene Dunn, minister of post-secondary education, training and labour, said the province’s 63 public libraries are ideal locations to make free period necessities available.
“Our public libraries are well positioned to offer these items as they serve a diverse population in both rural and urban locations, including individuals facing financial challenges,” Dunn said in a statement.
Recent data shows that many in New Brunswick are forced to choose between paying for period products, food and rent, the province’s minister responsible for women’s equality said.
“Barriers to accessing these products can interfere with many aspects of life, so we are incredibly proud of this initiative,” Sherry Wilson said in a statement.
Kate Palmer, the co-founder of the University of New Brunswick’s Menstrual Health Society, said Wednesday that the organization is pleased with this “step in the right direction.”
“We hope it inspires further advances in menstrual product accessibility in New Brunswick,” Palmer said.
For the latest New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
-
Muskoka-based museum planning to expand footprintA site dedicated to celebrating the history of Muskoka Lakes is looking to raise money to expand its footprint.
-
Four St. Thomas residents arrested after assault at Victor DriveFour St. Thomas residents has been arrested following an investigation that took place at the Victor Drive Encampment on Tuesday.
-
Extreme rainfall floods parts of Nova ScotiaDownpours and thunderstorms packing rainfall rates in excess of 30, 40 and 50 millimetres per hour rained over communities in Nova Scotia stretching from near Port Mouton to Fall River Friday.
-
Chilliwack couple staging sit-in, hunger strike to protest pickleball court behind homeRajnish and Harpreet Dhawan bought their Chilliwack home partly because it backed onto a lovely city park.
-
'Barbenheimer' arrives as moviegoers flock to a Mattel-mushroom cloud double featureAfter a feverish drumbeat propelled forward by a mushroom cloud of memes, the most anticipated day on the year's movie calendar finally arrived as 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' -- two movie opposites brought together by cross-marketing fate -- landed in theaters.
-
Blood donors needed for Calgary area this weekend as inventory dwindlesCanadian Blood Services has sent out a call for Canadians to book an appointment to donate blood.
-
Three-year-old left unattended on minibus for two hoursA Winnipeg family is speaking out after their three-year-old son was left alone on a parked minibus for two hours last month.
-
Is it time for a professsional women's soccer team in Saskatoon? These advocates say yes.With the Women’s World Cup of Soccer underway in Australia, a former Team Canada hero is using the buzz to showcase a new professional women’s soccer league in Canada.
-
Drake: new 'For All the Dogs' album may drop in 'a couple of weeks'Hip-hop's top dog is readying a new album, and it could be here sooner than you think. Drake told a capacity-filled Barclays Center crowd in Brooklyn Thursday night that his upcoming project, 'For All the Dogs,' would drop in approximately 'a couple of weeks.'